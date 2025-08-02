Damian Priest to take a break from WWE after brutal attack on SmackDown? Exploring the chances

The go-home show of WWE SmackDown ahead of the two-night SummerSlam saw multiple banger bouts, one of which was the singles showdown between Damian Priest and Aleister Black. The two have recently started feuding on the blue brand.The entire bout was a perfect blend of striking and technical wrestling, as well as fast-paced action. Both men sustained battle scars and had their moments of triumph. However, the contest ended with a DQ as Black threw a steel chair at Priest, forcing the referee to call off the bout.The former NXT Champion continued his assault on Damian, taking multiple chair shots on him and smashing his head into the steel steps. Following the brutal attack, Damian Priest may take a much-needed break from his packed WWE schedule. The Archer of Infamy has been a workhorse, competing almost every week, in live shows, and at PLEs.The former World Heavyweight Champion might return after weeks as Aleister Black targets other superstars and continues the feud. That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.Damian Priest and former WWE Women's Champion got new tattoos ahead of SummerSlamPriest and former women's champion Rhea Ripley are popularly known as &quot;The Terror Twins,&quot; and together they had a perfect run as stablemates for years on Monday Night RAW.Last year, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were kicked out of the stable, and then they moved on to pursue their singles runs. The Archer of Infamy was drafted to SmackDown, and Mami is still on RAW. Despite being on separate shows, the Terror Twins often spend their free time together.Recently, Priest and Ripley both shared pictures on their social media handles showcasing their matching tattoos ahead of SummerSlam. It has been a long tradition for the Terror Twins to get matching tattoos every year before major PLEs. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith the assault angle on SmackDown, it will be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and how his saga with Aleister Black unfolds in the coming weeks.