Rhea Ripley and former partner get matching tattoos ahead of SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley and a major WWE star got matching tattoos ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025. The Eradicator will be competing in a title match at the PLE this weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley used to be known as The Terror Twins, and the duo got matching tattoos ahead of SummerSlam 2025. Priest is not booked for a match at SummerSlam but will be squaring off against Aleister Black tonight on SmackDown. Priest showed off his tattoo earlier today, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRhea Ripley also showed off a new tattoo today on social media. She shared an image of it on Instagram, and it was the same design as Damian Priest's tattoo. You can check out Ripley's update in the post below.&quot;Starting the SummerSlam weekend off strong!. Appearances. Tattoos by @toc_tattoo @10kfoxes_queens. Gym sessions Now the kick off show! See ya there!&quot; wrote Ripley. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRipley and Priest used to be members of The Judgment Day together, but the faction betrayed both stars at SummerSlam last year. Dominik Mysterio turned his back on Ripley at the PLE last year to align with Liv Morgan. Dirty Dom will be defending the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025.Former WWE star comments on Rhea Ripley's in-ring workWrestling veteran EC3 recently stated that Rhea Ripley worked down to her opponents on WWE television.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, the former NWA Champion explained that the 28-year-old and Raquel Rodriguez likely felt like they had to make their opponents look good during matches. EC3 noted that he was a fan of both stars and added that he was not being critical of them.&quot;I don't want to be critical of Rhea or Raquel, 'cause I am an avid fan of both of them. But working down is something that they probably feel they have to do to make other people look good. 'Cause sometimes, as a professional too, we want to make someone like, there is an honor in making somebody look good.&quot; [6:55 onwards]You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:It will be interesting to see if Ripley can capture the Women's World Championship once again at WWE SummerSlam.