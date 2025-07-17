  • home icon
  Rhea Ripley has a major problem in WWE, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley has a major problem in WWE, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Jul 17, 2025 00:35 GMT
What is next for Rhea Ripley? (via WWE.com)
What is next for Rhea Ripley? (via WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley is considered one of the top stars not just in WWE but in the current pro wrestling scene as a whole. However, a former star of the company, EC3, believes she still has a significant flaw in her ring work that she has yet to fix.

Kevin Nash recently called out Raquel Rodriguez for her in-ring style, where she is often seen selling for smaller opponents. According to EC3, stars like Raquel and Rhea Ripley are still operating under a flawed mindset, which unintentionally makes them look weak even in front of smaller stars.

On The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 explained why both Rhea and Raquel probably like to make their opponents look stronger. He said:

"I don't want to be critical of Rhea or Raquel, 'cause I am an avid fan of both of them. But working down is something that they probably feel they have to do to make other people look good. 'Cause sometimes, as a professional too, we want to make someone like, there is an honour in making somebody look good." [6:55 onwards]
Watch the full video below:

youtube-cover
Vince Russo also agreed with Kevin Nash's point about the WWE star

According to former head writer Vince Russo, Kevin Nash's point about Raquel Rodriguez also clearly applies to Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran talked about how Rhea Ripley also sold too many of her opponent's attacks. He said:

"I gotta be honest, Rhea Ripley is in that same category as far as I am concerned. Absolutely. How many times have we spoken about Rhea Ripley selling to somebody half her size? We talked about that every single week. When it comes to 'big man' psychology, I would listen to Kevin Nash." [3:56 onwards]
For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what The Eradicator does next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

Edited by Neda Ali
