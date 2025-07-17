Rhea Ripley has a major problem in WWE, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley is considered one of the top stars not just in WWE but in the current pro wrestling scene as a whole. However, a former star of the company, EC3, believes she still has a significant flaw in her ring work that she has yet to fix.

Kevin Nash recently called out Raquel Rodriguez for her in-ring style, where she is often seen selling for smaller opponents. According to EC3, stars like Raquel and Rhea Ripley are still operating under a flawed mindset, which unintentionally makes them look weak even in front of smaller stars.

On The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 explained why both Rhea and Raquel probably like to make their opponents look stronger. He said:

"I don't want to be critical of Rhea or Raquel, 'cause I am an avid fan of both of them. But working down is something that they probably feel they have to do to make other people look good. 'Cause sometimes, as a professional too, we want to make someone like, there is an honour in making somebody look good." [6:55 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Vince Russo also agreed with Kevin Nash's point about the WWE star

According to former head writer Vince Russo, Kevin Nash's point about Raquel Rodriguez also clearly applies to Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran talked about how Rhea Ripley also sold too many of her opponent's attacks. He said:

"I gotta be honest, Rhea Ripley is in that same category as far as I am concerned. Absolutely. How many times have we spoken about Rhea Ripley selling to somebody half her size? We talked about that every single week. When it comes to 'big man' psychology, I would listen to Kevin Nash." [3:56 onwards]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what The Eradicator does next.

