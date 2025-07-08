WWE legend calls out Raquel Rodriguez for in-ring work

A WWE legend recently called out Raquel Rodriguez for her in-ring work. Rodriguez lost to Rhea Ripley in a Street Fight at Night of Champions last month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ad

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash criticized Rodriguez for working too small in the ring. The Hall of Famer stated that he gets frustrated watching The Judgment Day star because she always works down to her opponent.

“I get p*ssed off at her because she always works down. She works small. I’ll see her selling and she’ll make herself small instead of staying up and selling big, like moving your hands this way instead of dropping so you can get drop down to them. They got to teeter to knock you off your f***ing base when you’re that much bigger than them," he said.

Ad

Trending

Nash added that Rodriguez should be using her size to get her opponents to work harder in the ring, but that was not the case.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

"She’s working too small. As a person tries to knock you down, then they use more momentum, eventually you want them to use the ropes, which now here comes the high spot that either you’re going to take the bump or in this case if you’re getting heat, then you cut the person off," he added. [H/T: PWMania]

Ad

Ad

Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will be defending the Women's Tag Team Championships in a Fatal Four-Way match at WWE Evolution this weekend.

Bill Apter claims Raquel Rodriguez is underrated in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter claimed Raquel Rodriguez was underrated following her match against Rhea Ripley at WWE Night of Champions.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter praised both Ripley and Rodriguez following their Street Fight at the PLE last month. The veteran noted that Ripley took a lot of punishment during the bout and claimed that Rodriguez was underrated as a performer.

Ad

"I've never seen Rhea Ripley take such a beating. I've never seen such power from a woman like Raquel Rodriguez. The two of them, this was like a, you know, they called it a Street Fight, and it was an incredible, tough match." Bill added, "You could put this up against any Street Fight with two men, and it would probably equal or better than some of the men's Street Fights. This match was incredible. Raquel Rodriguez is extremely underrated."

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez can retain the Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE Evolution on July 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!