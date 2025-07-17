Rhea Ripley called out by WWE veteran after Kevin Nash's recent critical comments (Exclusive)

WWE legend Kevin Nash had recently made some criticisms about Raquel Rodriguez, regarding her in-ring work. According to another veteran, Rhea Ripley is also guilty of the same issue.

While Raquel Rodriguez is much more physically imposing than most of her opponents, she is often seen selling her adversary's moves. Kevin Nash recently called this out, claiming that this negatively impacts her image, making her seem weak. According to Vince Russo, Rhea Ripley is also in the same boat.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE Head Writer stated:

"I gotta be honest, Rhea Ripley is in that same category as far as I am concerned. Absolutely. How many times have we spoken about Rhea Ripley selling to somebody half her size? We talked about that every single week. When it comes to 'big man' psychology, I would listen to Kevin Nash." [3:56 onwards]

Another WWE legend also agreed with Kevin Nash

Apart from Vince Russo, Teddy Long also believes that Kevin Nash's criticism is valid.

Speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer explained that Raquel should already be aware of the size disparity and how to present it.

"It's common sense," Long said. "She should know that. I mean, they do go over their matches before they go, so why wouldn't they go over that, you understand, before you even went out there? She knows her role. She knows her size and her opponent's size, so if you go out there and let somebody make you look small, make someone look bad, then that's on you." [1:15 – 1:34]

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Rhea Ripley will also have a response to these words down the line.

