"She should know that" – WWE legend agrees with criticism of Raquel Rodriguez (Exclusive)

Raquel Rodriguez has featured prominently in the WWE RAW women's division over the last year. In an exclusive video, Hall of Famer Teddy Long reacted to fellow legend Kevin Nash's criticism of the Judgment Day member.

Rodriguez is one of the tallest women in WWE today. On a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Nash said the six-foot star "works small" and needs to reduce the amount of offense she sells from smaller opponents.

Long appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with reporter Bill Apter, legendary booker Dutch Mantell, and host Mac Davis. He agreed with Nash that Rodriguez must change her in-ring style.

"It's common sense," Long said. "She should know that. I mean, they do go over their matches before they go, so why wouldn't they go over that, you understand, before you even went out there? She knows her role. She knows her size and her opponent's size, so if you go out there and let somebody make you look small, make someone look bad, then that's on you." [1:15 – 1:34]

Watch the video above to hear more from the panel about the art of selling in the wrestling industry.

Bill Apter applies logic to Raquel Rodriguez's in-ring style

The term "50/50" is often used in wrestling to sum up a competitor's win/loss record. It can also be used in the context of a match when one wrestler wins and another looks strong in defeat.

Bill Apter believes Raquel Rodriguez allows her opponents to have so much offense against her because she has been told to make them look good:

"It's 50/50. They want the opponent to look strong, too, so eventually they're gonna maybe move the opponent up a little bit, and they don't want the opponent to look totally weak." [4:10 – 4:21]

Raquel Rodriguez will team up with Roxanne Perez at Evolution on July 13. They will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, Asuka & Kairi Sane, and Sol Ruca & Zaria.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

