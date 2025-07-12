"She should know that" – WWE legend agrees with criticism of Raquel Rodriguez (Exclusive)

Raquel Rodriguez has featured prominently in the WWE RAW women's division over the last year. In an exclusive video, Hall of Famer Teddy Long reacted to fellow legend Kevin Nash's criticism of the Judgment Day member.
Rodriguez is one of the tallest women in WWE today. On a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Nash said the six-foot star "works small" and needs to reduce the amount of offense she sells from smaller opponents.
Long appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with reporter Bill Apter, legendary booker Dutch Mantell, and host Mac Davis. He agreed with Nash that Rodriguez must change her in-ring style.
"It's common sense," Long said. "She should know that. I mean, they do go over their matches before they go, so why wouldn't they go over that, you understand, before you even went out there? She knows her role. She knows her size and her opponent's size, so if you go out there and let somebody make you look small, make someone look bad, then that's on you." [1:15 – 1:34]
Watch the video above to hear more from the panel about the art of selling in the wrestling industry.
Bill Apter applies logic to Raquel Rodriguez's in-ring style
The term "50/50" is often used in wrestling to sum up a competitor's win/loss record. It can also be used in the context of a match when one wrestler wins and another looks strong in defeat.
Bill Apter believes Raquel Rodriguez allows her opponents to have so much offense against her because she has been told to make them look good:
"It's 50/50. They want the opponent to look strong, too, so eventually they're gonna maybe move the opponent up a little bit, and they don't want the opponent to look totally weak." [4:10 – 4:21]
Raquel Rodriguez will team up with Roxanne Perez at Evolution on July 13. They will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, Asuka & Kairi Sane, and Sol Ruca & Zaria.
