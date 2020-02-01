Daniel Bryan gives his reaction following brutal match with The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble 2020

Daniel Bryan battled WWE Universal Champion 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt with hopes of dethroning Wyatt in a brutal strap match this past Sunday at WWE Royal Rumble. Unfortunately for Bryan, he lost the match and not only that, he left the match with nasty cuts and welts on his body, especially his back.

WWE released an exclusive video where we can see how Bryan's family, i.e. his wife Brie Bella and daughter Birdie reacted to the brutal match.

In the video, it can be seen that Daniel Bryan is taking a shower and afterward getting his wounds nursed by WWE medical personnel. Bryan revealed that he and Brie caught up with each other in FaceTime after his match and Brie restricted their daughter from witnessing Bryan's wounds.

My wife called me when I got back and I FaceTimed with her and Birdie and after every loop of resting Birdie always says, "Daddy, let me see your boo-boos." And I was about to show her my boo-boos and Brie(Bella) cut me off and she said, "I'm sorry, sweet girl. It's too much." She looked at me and said, "It's all too much."

Bryan contemplated that whether he went a bit overboard in his match with Bray Wyatt and finished his statement by saying that he hopes his daughter finds something she loves as much as he loves wrestling.