Daniel Bryan hints at wanting to become a double champion after WrestleMania 36

Daniel Bryan will be challenging Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Could Bryan team up with Drew Gulak for a tag team titles run as well?

Daniel Bryan has won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the past

In the initial weeks of 2020, Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak engaged in a feud on SmackDown and at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, the duo faced-off in a singles match which was highly praised by critics around the world.

The match eventually led to the sudden pairing of Bryan and Gulak on SmackDown and since then the duo has been competing together like a team and supporting each other in singles matches.

In a recent thread on Twitter, Bryan claimed that he is willing to capture the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles along with Drew Gulak, possibly once he is done with his current feud against reigning Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn.

Possibility of Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak competing as a tag team

The duo of Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak has certainly won over the WWE Universe in a very small period of time and is currently considered as a standout pairing on the Blue brand.

Bryan is currently in contention for the WWE Intercontinental Championship once again at this weekend's WrestleMania 36. One a recent edition of SmackDown, Gulak earned his tag team partner a shot at the Intercontinental title, courtesy of his singles win over Shinsuke Nakamura.

Bryan noted in a recent tweet that he is all in for winning the tag team titles with the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. However, he is currently focused on WrestleMania 36 and would want to mark the occasion by recapturing the Intercontinental title for the second time in his career.

Furthermore, Bryan's intention of wanting to become a double champion has been made clear by the hashtag #IntercontinentalTagTeamChampions, which he used in his aforementioned tweet.

What's next for Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak?

At WrestleMania 36, Daniel Bryan will be challenging Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a highly-awaited match. The former WWE Champion is expected to be accompanied by his partner Drew Gulak, considering the fact that Zayn will bring out both Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro with him for the match.

Bryan, on the other hand, will look to capture the WWE IC Title once again and even if he doesn't, we can expect him and Gulak to be in the chase for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

When is WrestleMania 36?

WrestleMania 36 is currently scheduled for the 4th and 5th of April and will be taking place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Here's a preview of the same that you can check out.