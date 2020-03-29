Daniel Bryan knew he would be 'yelled at' and needed to apologize after match with former Champion

Daniel Bryan is a former multi-time WWE Champion in the company

Daniel Bryan is in one of the most unique Tag Teams in WWE today along with Drew Gulak. The two technical magicians formed a unit after their hellacious match against each other at Elimination Chamber.

Recent reports had revealed that Daniel Bryan had himself asked to work with Drew Gulak as the two men had mutual respect and were friends backstage. Gulak is a former Cruiserweight Champion but was unable to make a mark on the main roster up until he got Bryan's support.

While speaking on WWE's The Day of Elimination Chamber, Daniel Bryan talked about why he wanted to face Drew Gulak at the show.

Here is what Daniel Bryan stated in regards to his wife Brie Bella's reaction to his match:

'He pushed me past the point I thought he would, to the point that I have to go to the trainer's room and get my neck iced, to the point where I have to go the phone and get yelled at by my wife. He pushed me to the limit and that is the kind of stuff that makes my heart sing, having the chance to face someone who loves this as much as I do

Daniel Bryan also stated that he knew he would have to apologise to Brie after this match and further praised Gulak for his technical prowess.

