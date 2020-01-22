Daniel Bryan makes unique request to WWE; company 'balking' at his idea

Daniel Bryan is a five-time WWE World Champion

Daniel Bryan has revealed in an interview with MySanAntonio.com that he is currently working with WWE to bring out a range of new T-shirts which will be made out of recycled materials.

The SmackDown Superstar stopped wearing his traditional merchandise after turning heel in November 2018, while his bad-guy character regularly preached to the WWE Universe about their lack of care for animals and the environment.

Now that he has become a good guy again, Bryan has been told that WWE’s merchandise team want to make new T-shirts for him.

“I was like, ‘Well, I don't really want to do that.’ And so now I'm working with them about that, and the next Daniel Bryan shirts are going to be made out of recycled materials. And I think five plastic water bottles will be used for every shirt.”

Bryan, who was known as “The Planet’s Champion” during his last reign with the WWE Championship, added that he also wants a tree to be planted for every shirt that is sold, but the company is reluctant to agree to that request.

“So they'll be made out of plastic water bottles and recycled materials and that, to me, is cool, and that's something that's a good-guy thing that's also kind of environmentally friendly. And I'm also trying to get it – and this is where we're coming into a little bit of a holdup here – where for every shirt that somebody buys, I would like for a tree to be planted. They're balking a little bit on that.”

What’s next for Daniel Bryan?

Daniel Bryan will challenge “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship in a strap match at the 2020 Royal Rumble in Houston, Texas on January 26.

