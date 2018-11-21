Daniel Bryan News: Daniel Bryan says the "YES! movement" is dead!

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan is a changed man. The "YES! Movement" is dead and buried.

What's the story

Daniel Bryan wasted no time in telling the world his thoughts, feelings and emotions as he stood before the WWE Universe and declared himself a changed man. The Daniel Bryan we once knew is now gone. The "YES! Movement" is a now a thing of the past. "The new Daniel Bryan" is alive, well, dangerous and unpredictable.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan captured the WWE Championship a week ago in a shocking turn of events by defeated AJ Styles, ending Styles' streak of 371 days as the WWE Champion.

The method in how Bryan won the match sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, as he delivered a low blow to AJ, followed up by the Running Knee to get the cover and the victory. Bryan lost his "Champion vs Champion" match at Survivor Series against Brock Lesnar several days later.

The heart of the matter

Daniel Bryan cut a lengthy promo in which he spoke about his recovery time. How he chose to not accept failure as an option, to fight his dreams and to never give up.

He talked about how he spent three hours a day locked inside a Hyperbaric Chamber contemplating his future. He credited this method in helping Bryan get back into the ring and how the people weren't there for him.

During this time, he blamed the WWE Universe for moving on to AJ Styles and giving up on him. In this moment, he declared the "YES! Movement" dead and wants to be referred to as the "New Daniel Bryan". A man that will create nightmares for anyone who stands in his way.

What's next?

Daniel Bryan will defend the WWE Championship against AJ Styles at WWE TLC on December 16th. The match was announced earlier tonight on SmackDown Live.