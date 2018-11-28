Daniel Bryan News: The WWE Champion explains why he missed SmackDown Live

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 809 // 28 Nov 2018, 20:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The new Daniel Bryan had an interesting explanation

What's the story?

SmackDown Live had AJ Styles make his first televised appearance since losing the WWE Championship (not counting Starrcade). Styles spoke about losing the title to Daniel Bryan and made fun of the fact that he wasn't on the show.

Bryan would respond to a Tweet put out by WWE and explain the reason why he did not show up. It was a very interesting response, all said and done.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan had a match ahead of Survivor Series, instigated by Paul Heyman. Bryan would pick up a huge win, resorting to some underhanded tactics and turning heel.

Bryan would go on to Survivor Series where he faced off against Brock Lesnar in a big Champion vs. Champion match.

There were points during the contest where it seemed like he had the match won. Lesnar would pick up the win, however, ensuring an absolute clean sweep for Team RAW.

The heart of the matter

AJ Styles made a reference to Daniel Bryan not showing up and compared the Champion to his recent Survivor Series opponent Brock Lesnar, who only makes part-time appearances on RAW. Daniel Bryan would show up and point out the reason why he did not show up, this week.

The old Daniel Bryan wrestled 227 matches in a calendar year, much more than AJ has ever done in his career. Shortly thereafter he needed neck surgery. The New Daniel Bryan is above that sort of masochism. https://t.co/F0BLWGRsf8 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) November 28, 2018

It is well known that Daniel Bryan has battled health problems all through his career. The 'New Daniel Bryan' bit alludes to his recent change in persona and the promo he cut on the SmackDown Live episode after Survivor Series, talking about the change in his character. It will be great to see two of the greatest of our generation lock horns again.

What's next?

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles will meet at TLC. The two men will compete for the WWE Championship in a singles match. Expect this match to be an absolute wrestling clinic.

Do you think Bryan can retain his title at TLC? Let us know in the comments section below