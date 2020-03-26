Daniel Bryan responds to 3-time Champion's offer to train him

Daniel Bryan is currently being mentored by Drew Gulak

Chad Gable offered to help Bryan after watching his training drill with Gulak

Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan has responded to Chad Gable’s offer to coach him by suggesting that the three-time WWE Tag Team Champion would not be as supportive as his current mentor, Drew Gulak.

The interactions between the two men began on social media when Gable, aka Shorty G, claimed that Bryan needed some extra work on a pre-match training drill that he used with Gulak before they faced Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura on last week’s SmackDown.

Asked on The Bump whether he would consider working with Gable, Bryan praised Gulak’s recent training and questioned whether the former American Alpha member would be too negative as his mentor.

“He [Gulak] is not jumping on the bandwagon, he’s not criticising my technique. No, he’s making me better. He’s doing that every day, right? I don’t know if Chad Gable’s going to do that or is he going to criticise every little thing that I do? That’s not how coaches work!”

Daniel Bryan’s WWE career in 2020

The year began with Daniel Bryan losing against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Universal Championship strap match at the Royal Rumble.

Since then, the WrestleMania 30 main-eventer has formed an alliance with Drew Gulak after he defeated the former 205 Live Superstar in a hard-fought match at Elimination Chamber.

If Gulak wins his one-on-one match against Shinsuke Nakamura on this week’s SmackDown, Bryan will challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 36.