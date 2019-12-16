Daniel Bryan returns at WWE TLC 2019

One of the main attractions for this year's WWE TLC pay-per-view was the clash between Bray Wyatt and The Miz. This is the first time since his return that Bray Wyatt stepped out of his Firefly Fun House and entered the squared circle.

Wyatt came out with a brand new entrance theme and in the gear that we see him during the Fun House segments. None of the offensive moves from The Miz seemed to have any effect on the WWE Universal Champion and he picked up the win following a Sister Abigail.

Post-match, The Fiend showed up on the titantron and apparently, instructed Bray Wyatt to decimate The A-Lister by hitting him with the humongous mallet. The Universal Champion didn't succeed in the attempt as Daniel Bryan made his return. Showcasing a new look (much like the one that he had during his days as the American Dragon), Bryan went on to attack Bray Wyatt and forced him to leave the ring and go back to his Firefly Fun House.

Daniel Bryan was supposed to get another shot at the WWE Universal Championship at TLC but The Fiend made sure that is not the case. Two weeks ago on SmackDown, he would decimate Bryan and rip his hair off. Since then, no one knew the whereabouts of the former WWE Champion. Bray Wyatt commented that The Fiend may not be done with him yet and that's why the WWE Universe has not been able to find Daniel Bryan.

The WWE Universal Champion then targeted The Miz. When The A-Lister did not accept his proposal to have a match, Wyatt started the mind games that forced him to agree to his terms. As The Fiend is busy with Daniel Bryan, Wyatt decided to step out of his Firefly Fun House and play with The Miz himself. With his family also being involved in the fray, The Miz was determined to make sure that TLC is the last time that Bray Wyatt gets out of the Fun House.

Unfortunately, The A-Lister failed in his attempt while the WWE Universal Champion showcased that he doesn't need The Fiend all the time. It remains to be seen how Bray Wyatt reacts to the return of Daniel Bryan? How did he get away from the clutches of The Fiend? Hopefully, we will get the answer soon.