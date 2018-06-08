WWE/Indie News: Daniel Bryan reveals if he's going to appear at All In

Could Daniel Bryan possibly appear at All In alongside another rumoured name in CM Punk?

Daniel Bryan

What’s the story?

WWE SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan was recently a guest on Chris Jericho’s Talk is Jericho podcast and during his conversation with Y2J, the former four-time WWE World Champion opened up on a very interesting topic, when Bryan revealed if he’d appear at Cody Rhodes’ upcoming self-financed event All In.

In case you didn’t know…

As per noted in 2017, Rhodes and The Young Bucks decided to organize a big wrestling event that will seat a total of 10,000 people and is likely to be the biggest Independent wrestling show of all time.

The initial reason why Rhodes and The Young Bucks decided to organize this self-financed event is due to a Twitter exchange between Rhodes and The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, who had previously claimed that Cody’s home promotion Ring of Honor was not capable of selling out a 10,000 seat arena.

The heart of the matter

During a very recent installment of The Wrestling Observer Radio, respected Pro Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer noted that despite Bryan’s contract coming to an end later this year, the recently medically cleared superstar is apparently yet to pen down a new deal with the WWE. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Interestingly enough, Bryan’s current contract seemingly expires on the 1st of September, which the very same day of the very first edition of Rhodes and The Young Bucks’ independent show, All In.

Thus, Bryan’s fellow WWE colleague Chris Jericho recently asked the former if there are possible chances of him appearing at All In on the 1st of September.

According to Bryan, he apparently seems to have no idea and doesn’t know if there is any possible chance of him appearing at All In. The leader of the Yes Movement stated the following:

"The day of the show is the day my contract expires," Bryan said. And when asked if that meant he could appear at the event, Bryan laughed and replied, "I don't know!"

What’s next?

Rhodes and The Young Bucks’ self-financed All In event takes place on the 1st of September at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Could Bryan be a part of All In? Sound off your views in the comments section below!