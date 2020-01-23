Daniel Bryan reveals that he was banned from using this part of his gimmick on SmackDown

Daniel was once The Plant's Champion

Daniel Bryan is currently embroiled in a feud with The Fiend, something that he has stepped into after his face turn at the end of 2019. Before the former World Champion turned face, he was seen as The Planet's Champion and would often talk about the environment and everything the WWE Universe was doing to pollute it.

This gimmick just ended and Bryan stopped talking about the environment when he was on WWE TV, something that he recently touched on as part of a recent interview with MySanAntonio.

"When I was doing the environmental thing, they actually told me to stop talking about the environment because they told me it was a political issue and we don’t want to deal with politics. I said, ‘It’s not a political issue. It’s a scientific issue, and the sciences pretty much prove it.’ So rather than looking at it from a right or left point of view, let’s look at it as, ‘Hey, improving the environment is a bulletproof idea to improve all of our children’s lives.’ And I think that’s also something that people can get behind, too. But how you do that in a wrestling format? I have no idea.”

