Top WWE star on what Roman Reigns has done better than anyone else during the pandemic

Daniel Bryan has broken character to praise Roman Reigns ahead of the Fastlane pay-per-view. Bryan has said that Reigns has been better than other WWE Superstars during the pandemic era.

Reigns has been on a roll ever since he turned heel last year. His current run has shown a different side of The Tribal Chief, one that fans had been asking for some time.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Daniel Bryan spoke about his Fastlane opponent, Roman Reigns, and how he has been better than everybody else in WWE during the pandemic era.

"Roman is working at a whole other level. What’s interesting, and I've thought this since the beginning of the pandemic, is that you have a different opportunity without crowds. Some people think, 'No crowds? That’s lame!' But Roman has done better than anyone accentuating the positive of it. Some of the interviews he's done are ones you couldn't do in front of a live crowd without getting 'What!'-ed to death. He’s been so incredible in this run."

Bryan said that he always knew what a special talent Reigns is, and that The Tribal Chief could be the best in the world, presently. Bryan also stated that this is his last full-time run in WWE and he wants to do what's best for him, which means going "full blast" against Reigns.

Roman Reigns' undefeated singles streak

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns has been invincible since winning the Universal title last year, winning all eight of his singles matches.

The Tribal Chief hasn't lost a singles match in WWE since TLC 2019, where he lost to King Corbin. He has since then defeated former world champions like Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, and his opponent for this weekend, Daniel Bryan.

Bryan and Roman Reigns will face each other for the second time this year at Fastlane.

Can Daniel Bryan beat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship this time around? Or will The Tribal Chief destroy Bryan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.