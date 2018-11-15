Daniel Bryan's heel turn was much needed and opens up many doors

In a year full of shocking moments in WWE we saw another one last night, as not only did Daniel Bryan end AJ Styles' year-long reign as WWE Champion, but he turned heel in the process. This heel turn could turn around Bryan's recent run, which has been lackluster.

When it was announced earlier this year that Bryan would be able to return to full-time in-ring action, fans were excited for the many possibilities that it could hold, such as dream matches and storylines. However, it has been far from that so far. His "feud" and match at WrestleMania with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens was good and interesting, but at that time many fans were getting tired of the Zayn/Owens-Shane McMahon feud and just wanted it to end.

Also Bryan began a feud with Big Cass, which was boring and a feud no one wanted to see, as fans were anticipating a Miz-Bryan feud since Miz was drafted back to SmackDown after WrestleMania. When the feud between the two began late summer, it just didn't have the same heat that it would have if they began the feud immediately after WrestleMania.

Bryans fan reactions weren't as big as they were during the peak of the YES Movement. Combine these two and you have a lackluster return that cooled off quicker than it should have, even if it isn't Bryans fault.

Bryan's heel turn also opens up many possibilities and storylines. To begin with, now AJ Styles will be chasing the WWE Title instead of continuing his reign, which had grown stale in my opinion. The general consensus is that a babyface is usually better chasing the title than holding it. This also opens up the door for a babyface turn from someone on the SmackDown roster.

SmackDown is too heel heavy at the moment with guys like Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, The Miz, and now Bryan. Someone has to turn face. The most interesting option here would be The Miz. Many fans believed that The Miz would be the one to end Styles' title reign and then go on to face Royal Rumble winner and babyface Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania for the title.

Now, this match is still possible, but with the roles reversed. Who would have predicted that to begin this year? How we get a babyface Miz is another story. If they don't turn Miz's face then another thing WWE can do that would REALLY shock fans is to have Bryan and Miz for a heel team.

For fans that think Bryan can't pull off a good heel run all they need to do is look back at his Independent heel work and also his first World Title run in WWE when he was the obnoxious, mentally abusive boyfriend (to AJ Lee) heel. Also, fans said that a heel Sami Zayn wouldn't work and that wasn't true, as Zayn's heel run before his injury was entertaining. Fans also said Becky Lynch could never be a heel and now look at her, she is the hottest act in the company right now and she might return after her concussion and fractured face as a babyface, but keep her attitude from her heel run.

So not only is this heel turn from Bryan good for him as he needed a fresh reboot to get his return back on track, but it also opens up many interesting and exciting possibilities for SmackDown moving forward. What are your thoughts on the Daniel Bryan heel turn? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below and let's discuss!