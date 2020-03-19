Daniel Bryan says he is 'done being a full-time wrestler'

Daniel Bryan no longer wants to compete in WWE full-time

The WrestleMania 30 main-eventer is one of WWE's most popular Superstars

Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan said on the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast that he considers himself “done being a full-time wrestler”.

The five-time WWE World Champion has cemented his status as one of the most successful Superstars of his generation, with the pinnacle of his career coming at WrestleMania 30 when he defeated Randy Orton and Batista in the main event to win the WWE Championship.

While discussing Brie Bella’s pregnancy with their second child, the 38-year-old revealed that he does not believe he will sign another deal as a full-time in-ring competitor.

“To me, in my mind, it's almost like, I think I'm done being a full-time wrestler. I love being dad. I will always love wrestling and I will always want to do wrestling. But when I say 'always want to do wrestling,' that means maybe once a month or once every couple of months.” [H/T Fightful]

Daniel Bryan's WWE contract

Brie Bella is due to give birth in late July/early August, at which point Daniel Bryan will be granted six weeks’ paternity leave by WWE.

As Fightful reported, it is unclear exactly how long the WrestleMania 30 main-eventer has left on his WWE deal, but he mentioned on an episode of Total Bellas, filmed in September/October 2018, that he had a contract for the next three years.

It is also worth noting, however, that he said during the podcast appearance that, after Brie gives birth, “it’s not long until my contract is up”.