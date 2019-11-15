Daniel Bryan set to appear as a special guest on Miz TV

The Miz and Daniel Bryan

The upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown will witness The New Day defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Revival in a rematch from the past week. WWE recently announced that another major highlight of the show is going to be the Miz TV, which will involve the former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan as its special guest.

For the past couple of weeks, Sami Zayn has been asking Bryan to partner with him and the WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, but he hasn't succeeded in his endeavours. While the two were discussing the same on last week's show, WWE Universal Champion The Fiend Bray Wyatt appeared out of nowhere and took out Bryan with the Mandible Claw.

The Miz TV

Now that The Fiend has his eyes on him, will Daniel Bryan agree to Sami Zayn's terms? The Miz will be attempting to get all the answers when he interviews his former nemesis on the forthcoming edition of the Miz TV.

Interestingly, Bray Wyatt is also scheduled to be present for Friday Night SmackDown and as a result, we can't rule out the possibility of him having another altercation with Bryan on the show.

