Daniel Bryan to debut new, clean hairstyle on SmackDown return (photos)

It seems like Daniel Bryan could return to SmackDown very soon with a new look. During the preview for this week's Total Bellas episode, Brie Bella revealed Daniel Bryan's new haircut.

You can check out Daniel Bryan's fresh look in the preview for the second episode of the new season of Total Bellas:

Daniel Bryan was written off WWE TV a few weeks ago on SmackDown after Jey Uso attacked him at the behest of Roman Reigns. Jey Uso showed off a vicious and unhinged side of himself as he brutally assaulted Daniel Bryan, which didn't end even after SmackDown went off the air.

WWE's big plans for Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns

The current plan is to have a big WWE Universal Championship feud between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

The former WWE Champion is expected to return after Survivor Series to begin his storyline with The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to face Drew McIntyre in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series.

Dave Meltzer also recently revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio that the original plan was to have a short Universal Championship reign for Roman Reigns.

The idea was for Reigns to drop the title to another Superstar, which could have also been Daniel Bryan. However, that has not been confirmed.

The reception to Roman Reigns' heel turn and his angle with Jey Uso has compelled the WWE to extend his title reign. Roman Reigns is inarguably the most fascinating aspect of the WWE product at the moment, but he needs credible title challengers to cement his status as a great heel Champion.

A feud with Daniel Bryan is the best creative option at this given time as the former World Champion can tell an appealing story with Roman Reigns. The matches should also be top-tier, and the storyline should ideally get underway in full swing after Survivor Series.

Daniel Bryan is not scheduled to be on the Survivor Series card, but he could end up returning at the PPV to influence the biggest match on the show. The safe bet would be for Daniel Bryan to return on the SmackDown episode after Survivor Series, and him coming back with a new look would add another dimension to the angle.