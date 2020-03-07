Daniel Bryan to face former WWE Cruiserweight Champion at Elimination Chamber

Daniel Bryan at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan will face former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak this coming Sunday at Elimination Chamber. The match was made official after Bryan challenged Gulak to face him in the ring.

How did the match take place?

For the past couple of weeks, Drew Gulak has been targetting Daniel Bryan and made Superstars such as Curtis Axel and Heath Slater face the former World Champion inside the ring where none of them managed to defeat him.

On tonight's episode of the Blue brand, Gulak's former 205 Live General Manager and current SmackDown Superstar Drake Maverick approached him in the men's locker room and requested for a match against Bryan. Gulak replied by saying that Maverick, unfortunately, does not stand a chance against Bryan.

Gulak then went on to state that he knows all 163 weaknesses of Daniel Bryan and proceeded to critique Bryan's roundhouse kick. The GOAT then appeared and told Gulak that if he is so confident about exploiting Bryan's weaknesses why doesn't he step into the ring with him at Elimination Chamber in Philadelphia.

Gulak also took to Twitter where he said that the last time he competed at Philadelphia, he successfully defended the Cruiserweight Championship. He referred to Daniel Bryan by his old moniker of 'American Dragon' and stated that he will teach him a lesson at the PPV event.

The last time I competed at home in Philly I successfully defended my Cruiserweight Championship. When I return this Sunday I will teach the man who used to be known as "American Dragon" a thing or two as we step in the ring for the first time ever at #WWEChamber! https://t.co/kUeKgQ3RgN — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) March 7, 2020

Gulak and Bryan are two of the most proficient in-ring technicians in WWE and their first-ever encounter at Elimination Chamber promises to be a barnburner!