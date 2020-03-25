Daniel Bryan to go into self-quarantine for one week

Daniel Bryan spoke about the coronavirus pandemic on The Bump

The former WWE Champion does not want to risk Brie Bella's health

Daniel Bryan has revealed that he plans to go into self-quarantine for one week when he returns home after his upcoming appearances for WWE at the Performance Center.

The five-time WWE World Champion is scheduled to appear on this week’s episode of SmackDown when Drew Gulak takes on Shinsuke Nakamura, while he is also expected to be involved in a match at WrestleMania 36.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE is reportedly filming those matches this week, which means members of the roster will be able to return home to be with their families.

However, speaking on WWE show The Bump, Bryan explained that he will go into isolation when he goes home because he does not want to risk the health of his pregnant wife, Brie Bella.

"Everything is going well with all of us health-wise. The hard part is that because Brie’s pregnant and she’s more susceptible to all of this and I’ve been around other people and flying and all that kind of stuff, when I get home, which is not yet, I don’t get to go directly to Brie.

"I go into self-quarantine for a week just to make sure I’m okay, but those are the necessary steps we have to take right now just to keep this from spreading more."

Daniel Bryan at WWE WrestleMania 36

Since defeating Drew Gulak at Elimination Chamber, Daniel Bryan has taken the former Cruiserweight Champion on board as his mentor.

If Gulak defeats Shinsuke Nakamura on this week’s SmackDown, Bryan will receive an Intercontinental Championship opportunity against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 36.