Opinion: Is Daniel Bryan Vs. The Miz Most Protected Feud In WWE Right Now?

Andrew Vendelis FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 29 Jun 2018, 12:58 IST

Daniel Bryan and The Miz is a big money match, but why hasn't WWE pulled the trigger on it?

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz is bound to happen. The rivalry spans back as far as The Miz being Bryan's mentor in the first season of NXT. Since then, they've had encounters for the United States title and promo battles that will go down as some of the best of all time.

Daniel Bryan famously had to relinquish the Intercontinental Championship in 2015 and subsequently retire in February 2016, which led to The Miz taking back the championship soon after and having run and after run with the title ever since.

In 2016, Daniel Bryan and the Miz had numerous exchanges on Talking Smack, where Miz would berate Bryan after the latter criticized his wrestling style. These segments had a touch of realism and struck on a personal note for Bryan, who couldn't compete at the time.

Fast forward two years and Bryan is now cleared to compete again, but with a lengthy feud with Big Cass and an upcoming Tag Team Championship match with Kane in the works, it seems like Bryan vs. Miz may have to wait a while. That hasn't stopped The Miz from further insulting Bryan.

The Miz has continued to be a thorn in Bryan's side, throwing jabs at Bryan by copying his signature "yes" taunt and the yes-kicks in his arsenal. He's run down Bryan, egging him on continuously, and even ended Bryan's run in last week's gauntlet match to determine the #1 contender for AJ Styles' WWE Championship at Extreme Rules.

WWE have done a phenomenal job giving its fans tastes of what a full-on Bryan vs. Miz feud would look like but has been smart in hesitating to pull the trigger. This is leaving fans on t﻿he edge of their seat, and their encounter is sure to be the hottest feud in the wrestling world when the time comes. When it does, the promos will be epic, the matches will be stellar, and maybe even the company's top prize – the WWE Championship – will be on the line...

