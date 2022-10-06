"His wife and I shared the same agent" - Daniel Cormier says 2-time WWE Champion approached him about being Fight Pit referee at Extreme Rules

Daniel Cormier has revealed that it was Seth Rollins' idea for him to be the Special Guest Referee for his Fight Pit match against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules.

DC is regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time in the world of mixed martial arts. He's a former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion, and is recognized as the first person to defend a title in two divisions. Just like in MMA, the Fight Pit match will take place inside a cage, and the only way to win the match is by submission or knockout.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA’s Marc Raimondi, Daniel Cormier explained how Seth Rollins approached him about the Extreme Rules gig.

"It wasn't really from the people in charge, it was Seth Rollins, he texted me goes, 'Real-life fighting in the fight pit and we may be in the market for a special guest referee, would you have any interest in it? 'So I said, Yeah, I'd be interested in doing it... So hopefully, I can add a little bit to what they're doing in there. I said I'd be interested and put them in contact with my agent and then it just so happens that his wife and I shared the same agent, so it worked," said Cormier. (H/T Fightful)

Daniel Cormier on Dana White's reaction to him going to WWE

DC has openly been a fan of professional wrestling, and working with WWE is something he's always wanted to do. At Extreme Rules, it'll finally come to fruition.

During the interview, Daniel Cormier said UFC President Dana White had no issues with him accepting an offer from WWE.

"I called Dana right away. He was like, 'Dude, you in the WWE? How could I say no?' He was like 'I would never say no to you in the WWE. I know how much you enjoyed it.' I enjoyed it. So yeah, they were all for it, man. UFC is all excited. I mean, honestly, and gave me permission to say UFC, you know, so I know that we don't say different organizations. I will say UFC every time I'm out there."

Matt Riddle is a former UFC fighter similarly Daniel Cormier. It'll be interesting to see whether the latter will call the match down the middle or if he'll favor either star.

Who do you think will emerge victorious in the Fight Pit? Sound off in the comments below!

