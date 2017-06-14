Dash Wilder Injury Update: WWE Superstar spotted during brawl between Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar

Dash Wilder has returned to WWE television!

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Dash Wilder, who had been previously reported as injured, was spotted during the brawl on RAW between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe. Wilder was one of the several Superstars brought out by Kurt Angle to interrupt the brawl between the two Superstars and was seen separating them.

In case you didn’t know...

Dash Wilder is one-half of the WWE tag team “The Revival” alongside Scott Dawson. Wilder and Dawson have been a critically-acclaimed tag team in NXT since 2014 and had made their main roster debuts on the post-WrestleMania 33 edition of RAW, defeating the New Day in the process.

As per an official statement by the WWE in April, Dash Wilder was reported to have fractured his jaw in a match against Hideo Itami and Shinsuke Nakamura at a Live Event.

The statement mentioned that Wilder would be taking eight weeks off to recover from the injury. As per latest reports, however, Wilder has been cleared to wrestle again, a few weeks ahead of schedule.

The heart of the matter

Dash Wilder was one of the Superstars who had run out of backstage to interrupt the brawl between Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar. Wilder was seen trying to separate the two along with several fellow WWE Superstars. A full video of the segment featuring Wilder can be seen below:

Although Wilder didn’t make any other appearances during this edition of RAW, his appearance has basically confirmed that he is fit to wrestle again and it probably won’t be long before The Revival makes its return to WWE television yet again.

What’s next?

Now that Dash Wilder has been cleared to wrestle and is pretty much back on WWE television, The Revival might make their return to active competition as soon as next week itself. While nothing has been confirmed in this regard officially, all signs point towards the same.

Author’s take

It’s great to see Dash Wilder back in the WWE. The injury he had sustained was a jaw fracture, but the recovery was certainly important and I for one am glad that he has healed fully. The Revival are one of the best tag teams in all of WWE right now and their return will certainly give the tag team division on RAW a whole new element altogether.

Can’t wait to see Wilder and Dawson back in action together!

