Date and title confirmed for the next NXT TakeOver event

If you're anxious for the next NXT TakeOver event, you won't have to wait much longer. The black and gold brand's next big event is scheduled for next month.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that the next NXT TakeOver event will be "In Your House" on Sunday, June 13.

In Your House was a popular WWE pay-per-view theme in the 1990s. NXT first brought it back last June at the brand's former home, Full Sail University.

One would think that NXT will find themselves back at Full Sail eventually. As it stands, though, this NXT TakeOver will take place at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Could Karrion Kross fall at NXT TakeOver: In Your House?

With the date set, NXT only has five episodes of television to build toward its next big event.

Last week's episode of WWE NXT set up several potential challengers for NXT Champion Karrion Kross. Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, and the former NXT Champion Finn Balor are all in the picture.

NXT management could be planning a multi-man match for the NXT Championship at TakeOver: In Your House. That would provide the opportunity to take the title off Kross without anyone pinning or submitting him.

There were reports earlier this year that Karrion Kross was being fast-tracked to the main roster. Unless those plans have changed, he probably won't hold onto the championship for long.

As for what other matches fans could see on the card, we're sure NXT will start dropping hints of what we can expect during tomorrow night's episode.

Are you excited about the next TakeOver event? How do you feel about the In Your House theme returning? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.