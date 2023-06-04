Daughter of former world champion to join new stable? - 5 replacements for Alexa Bliss as Bray Wyatt's potential female ally in WWE

WWE fans were delighted with recent news regarding Alexa Bliss' personal life. Many had wondered where she was following time off to deal with both removing skin cancer and appearing on The Masked Singer, but the answer came when The Goddess announced she was pregnant.

Alexa Bliss being happy, healthy, and in good spirits was excellent news, but it does ultimately raise some questions. Many had been under the impression that Bliss would return alongside Bray Wyatt, who has also been absent on television. The two have a notable history together and were seemingly preparing to reunite.

Now that Bliss will be unable to join Wyatt upon his comeback, The Eater of Worlds' future is up in the air. He may return alone or with Uncle Howdy once again. Still, there's a chance that he does end up expanding his ranks, and somebody fills in for Alexa, at least until she can return to the ring.

This article will look at five possible replacements for The Goddess in WWE. While nobody can pull off being Alexa Bliss except for Bliss herself, there are a number of personalities who may fit in well with the spooky Wyatt.

Below are five replacements for Alexa Bliss as Bray Wyatt's potential female ally in WWE.

#5. Isla Dawn & #4. Alba Fyre, The Unholy Union would be perfect for a new Wyatt stable

The Unholy Union is ready to take over WWE. The tag team consists of Scottish superstars Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, who both competed on NXT UK and then united after feuding on NXT. They even captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles together.

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre were recently called up to the main roster via the WWE Draft. They were drafted to the blue brand despite still holding the coveted NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. The two destroyed competition in their debut and have sent chilling warnings to the rest of the roster.

Fans who saw the most recent episode of SmackDown witnessed a scary vignette for the two. In many ways, the tone of the video was similar to that of Bray Wyatt. Their spooky presentation would blend perfectly with The Eater of Worlds. Perhaps no one woman could replace Alexa, but The Unholy Union may be able to do it in tandem.

#3. Blair Davenport recently returned to WWE programming

Blair Davenport is arguably the most underrated female superstar in WWE. After wrestling for almost a decade prior, she joined the company in 2021 as part of NXT UK. An unfortunate injury and the brand's closure led to her missing much of the past year and a half or so, however.

Davenport recently returned to WWE television. Just as with The Unholy Union, Blair got her start in the company via NXT UK. While she briefly appeared on NXT programming, she had vanished for months. Thankfully, she's back in action and making everybody's lives miserable.

While Blair might not have a horror-themed aesthetic like The Unholy Union, she still has a dark look and personality. Beyond that, she has a vicious mean streak, as proven by her assaults on various NXT women. Her vile personality could get the attention of Bray and especially Uncle Howdy if the two remain together moving forward.

#2. Piper Niven is in need of a push

Piper Niven and Candice LeRae

Piper Niven should be used far better by WWE. The powerful Scot first joined the company in 2019 after having previously participated in the Mae Young Classic. She made a name for herself on NXT UK before joining Monday Night RAW under the Doudrop moniker.

The Scottish powerhouse thankfully shed the name and gimmick earlier this year. After battling some health issues, she returned to World Wrestling Entertainment programming at the 2023 Royal Rumble event and was once again known as Piper Niven.

Unfortunately, Piper hasn't been seen much since returning to WWE television in January. She wrestled a handful of times on RAW and Main Event but is back to being underutilized.

Given her immense talent and intimidating presence, she could be a perfect fit to join Bray Wyatt. The powerhouse would finally have much-needed momentum if she's led by The Eater of Worlds.

#1. Ava could rise to the main roster

Ava Raine on NXT

Ava, formerly known as Ava Raine, first began training in 2020, although much of it was delayed thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Raine is the daughter of wrestling legend and Hollywood star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The fourth-generation wrestler is currently part of a faction on WWE NXT. She, alongside Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid, represents The Schism. Unfortunately, Rip and Jagger plan to leave the company in October when their contracts expire, meaning the stable is unlikely to live past the fall.

If The Schism isn't going to last anyway, it would make sense for Ava to move on. If she were to, there may be no better fit for her than to go from The Schism to a new Bray Wyatt-led faction.

She can't wrestle as well as Bliss yet, but given her genetics, the in-ring work will likely come in time. Who knows, maybe Joe Gacy can join Wyatt alongside her, fusing The Schism and whatever Wyatt leads into one.

