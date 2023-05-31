Who is Blair Davenport? All you need to know about the returning WWE star

Blair Davenport finally showed up on WWE NXT. The 27-year-old was revealed to be the mystery attacker who took out several performers, including Nikkita Lyons, weeks ago in the parking lot. For those who may not know, here’s a brief introduction of her.

Blair Davenport used to work the independents as Bea Priestley before she signed with WWE in 2021. She had a stint with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. She also competed in AEW from 2019 to 2020.

She kicked off her WWE journey in NXT UK, where she scored wins over the likes of Xia Brookside and Nina Samuels. She suffered her first loss against Meiko Satomura during the NXT UK Women’s Championship match on January 6, 2022.

Blair Davenport moved to NXT 2.0 and made her in-ring debut for the brand on August 23, 2022. She unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Women’s and UK Women’s Titles the following month at Worlds Collide.

The match pitted her against Meiko Satomura and the eventual winner Mandy Rose. The premium live event officially bid farewell to NXT UK as several notable stars from the brand were moved to Orlando, Florida.

Blair Davenport is the mystery attacker on WWE NXT

Davenport was removed from television after Worlds Collide. In April, WWE started playing vignettes of a mystery woman responsible for attacking several stars, such as Nikkita Lyons and Sol Ruca.

Nikkita and Sol were injured then, and the angle was used to write them off the television. The attacker also targeted Roxanne Perez on the go-home episode of NXT before Battleground.

Dani Palmer called out the mystery attacker on the latest episode of NXT. Blair Davenport sneaked up from behind to take out Palmer. She then took her mask off to reveal herself face to the WWE Universe.

It remains to be seen how Shawn Michaels will book the top gaijin now that she's back on NXT.

