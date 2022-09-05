WWE NXT Worlds Collide Results: Multiple title changes; Top champ attacked by teammate - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (September 4, 2022)

NXT Worlds Collide kicked off with the North American Championship match between Carmelo Hayes and Ricochet.

NXT Worlds Collide Results (September 4, 2022): Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ricochet - NXT North American Championship match

Hayes and Ricochet were reversing each other's every move early on and as the veteran showed respect to the rookie, Carmelo shoved Ricochet down and slapped him. Ricochet got some big moves in before Trick ran a distraction, only to be taken down with a sliding kick from the former Intercontinental Champ.

Melo went up top but Ricochet caught him and hit a superplex. The two traded shots back and forth before Ricochet hit a brainbuster. Melo returned with a Codebreaker for a near fall.

Hayes went up the ropes but Ricochet pulled him down and hit a superkick and a Poisonrana. Trick ran interference once more and tried to hit RIcochet with the title belt but was taken down. Ricochet went up top for the 630 but Melo countered it and rolled him up for the win.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Ricochet to retain the NXT North American Championship

Grade: B+

We saw footage from earlier in the day where Roderick Strong was lying in the parking lot after being jumped. Diamond Mine showed up and the medics said that he was stable but unconscious before they took him away in an ambulance.

Briggs & Jensen (c) vs. The Creed Brothers (c) vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Gallus - NXT Tag Team Championship Unification match at WWE Worlds Collide

A brawl broke out before the tag team match was even started and the referee had to separate the teams. Briggs and Jensen were in the ring with the Creeds as the match began and Kitt tagged in for a second before tagging out.

Lash Legend tried for a distraction but Fallon Henley got in her way and they started a ringside brawl. Jensen hit a big assist dive to the outside on top of the Creeds and Coffey followed him with a dive of his own.

Briggs and Jensen were eliminated with a double-team move from Gallus to Jensen. Gallus and the Deadly teamed up on the Creeds, taking them out. Prince and Wilson were trying to call a truce with Gallus but it failed and the match continued.

Gallus was eliminated by the Creeds and only two teams remained in the match. The two eliminated teams came back at ringside and started a brawl. Julius Creed got a big sequence of moves on Prince in the ring but then the ringside brawl caused the referee to get wiped out.

Wilson was about to blindside Julius but Damian Kemp came in and took him down with a spear. Creed thanked him for the assist but when he turned his back, Kemp attacked him with a steel chair. Prince was still the legal man and after the referee conveniently got up at the right moment, picked up the win.

Result: Pretty Deadly won the match and became the new Unified NXT Tag Team Champions

Grade: A

Backstage at NXT Worlds Collide, Tony D'Angelo offered Cameron Grimes a place on his crew but Grimes rejected the offer.

Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Mandy Rose (c) vs. Blair Davenport - NXT Women’s Championship Unification match at WWE Worlds Collide

Rose and Davenport teamed up on Meiko early on but then turned on each other when it was time to get the pin. Meiko managed to fight her way back into the match but was tossed outside once more before Blair and Mandy went at each other in the ring.

Satomura dragged Blair outside the ring and attacked her before Mandy joined them. Davenport hit a double stomp on Mandy on the floor before she and Meiko returned to the ring. Mandy came back and pulled Blair off the top rope before joining Meiko in the ring.

Satomura was in control and was able to take down both opponents with kicks but they teamed up for a double-team move. Meiko countered the double suplex and got a double DDT instead.

Result: Mandy Rose won the match and became the new Unified NXT Women's Champion

Grade: A

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. - NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WWE Worlds Collide

Kayden and Nikki kicked off the match and Katana was tagged in early. Nikki tagged Doudrop in and she dropped Katana with some big moves before mocking the champs.

Kayden tagged back in but Doudrop dropped her on top of Katana before hitting a Senton on both women for a near fall. Katana was isolated in the ring and tried to get the tag, but Doudrop pushed Kayden off the apron before dropping Chance.

Nikki tossed Katana out of the ring before Kayden goes to the top but Doudrop met her there to stop her. Toxic Attraction cane out and Nikki ran after them, allowing Katana and Kayden the chance to hit their 450-splash/stomp combo for the win.

Result: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter def. Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. to retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships

Grade: B

Backstage at NXT World's Collide, Wes Lee accepted JD McDonagh's challenge for a match and it will take place this Tuesday on NXT.

Grayson Waller acted like he was remorseful after injuring Apollo Crews and said that his mom was upset with him. But then Waller dropped the act and said that she didn't care what she thought and laughed it off.

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Tyler Bate (c) - NXT Championship Unification Match at WWE Worlds Collide

Bate had control of the match early on and they managed to take each other out with shoulder tackles before getting back on their feet with synchronized kip-ups. Tyler got some big counters and Bron was starting to get annoyed as he failed to take the UK champ down.

The two were on the top rope and Bron dropped Bate with a bulldog before getting a slam for a near fall. Bate hit the Tyler Driver 97 for a near fall before Bron hit the Gorilla Press slam for a near fall of his own.

Bron went for a spear but Bate hit the Bop and Bang before going for the Tyler Driver again but Bron countered out. Bron hit the Spear off another counter before picking up the win!

Result: Bron Breakker def. Tyler Bate become the new Unified NXT Champion.

After the match, Bate handed Bron the titles and the two celebrated together as NXT Worlds Collide went off the air.

Grade: A

Show rating: A

We got some hard-hitting title matches tonight with Mandy Rose and Bron Breakker coming out on top. Ricochet put on a great opening match while Pretty Deadly snatched the Unified NXT Tag Titles tonight on NXT Worlds Collide.

