WWE Superstar returns after 269 days at recent show

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Blair Davenport returned to the squared circle after 269 days as the mystery attacker.

Davenport last performed at the NXT Worlds Collide on September 4, 2022, when she faced Meiko Satomura and former superstar Mandy Rose in a triple threat bout to unify the NXT and NXT UK Women's Titles. Rose emerged victorious, and the 27-year-old star was on indefinite hiatus.

During the pre-NXT Battleground media call, Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels stated there was speculation about bringing Davenport again, but it was up to her whether she wished to come on board full-time. However, the reason behind the 27-year-old's absence from the WWE program is yet to be revealed.

An unknown assailant had ambushed several NXT wrestlers, and it was announced that the perpetrator would be revealed this week.

NXT star Dani Palmer was in the ring waiting for the assailant when she was attacked from behind, and the perpetrator was revealed to be Blair Davenport.

After a sneak attack on Palmer, the 27-year-old WWE Superstar took to Twitter to announce her return, sending a message to the NXT women's roster.

It remains to be seen if Dani Palmer will get her revenge on Blair Davenport next week on NXT.

What did you think of Davenport's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes