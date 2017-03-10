WWE Rumors: Reason Why WWE wants Roman Reigns to face the Undertaker at WrestleMania 33

What will become of the Roman Reigns character after WrestleMania 33?

Will Roman Reigns defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 (Credit @WWE)

What’s the Story?

Dave Meltzer thinks that Roman Reigns’ match against The Undertaker will make him the biggest heel on the show, regardless of what WWE wants. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, he had the following to say:

“Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns. No matter what the long-term plan is as far as Reigns and a heel turn, he will be the biggest heel on the show.”

Meltzer also revealed that the plan is for Roman Reigns to go on and face Brock Lesnar and this is the reason why WWE wants him to face Undertaker at WrestleMania 33.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

The Undertaker was originally going to face John Cena at this year’s WrestleMania, but Vince McMahon decided to change it to a match against Reigns. According to Dave Meltzer, McMahon has always wanted to see The Big Dog take on The Phenom and wants to make sure the match happens before The Undertaker retires.

This match was set up at the Royal Rumble when Reigns eliminated The Undertaker and the two had a long stare down. Many fans expected The Deadman to interfere in the Reigns-Braun Strowman match, but that did not happen.

The Heart of the Matter

Meltzer also said the following about the potential finish for the match:

“The finish here is very interesting. People will passionately hate the idea of Reigns winning, but if the idea is to go to Reigns as the guy to beat Lesnar (which was the plan at WrestleMania two years ago but they held back based on crowd reaction, which has only gotten worse since then), then Reigns shouldn’t lose to Undertaker at this stage of the game.”

What’s Next?

Reigns and The Undertaker have three more weeks to build up their WrestleMania match and the rumour is that there are no plans to turn Reigns heel before, during, or after the match. The fans are already upset about it now, so what happens after the match will make for interesting TV one way or another.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The WWE has been putting off a Reigns heel turn for the better part of two years, but this is probably the best time to do it in years. The dislike for Reigns has grown to the point where the crowds aren’t even split anymore.

Vince McMahon has passed on opportunity after opportunity to change the Reigns character and play towards the audience’s desires, but he seems to be very bullish on Reigns’ babyface run and will probably never give up on it.

