5 reasons why Bobby Lashley pinned Big E to enter the WWE Title match at Day 1

Once again, Bobby Lashley re-enters WWE title contention. While the title match at Day 1 was supposed to be a triple threat match, Lashley announced his arrival last week and took out all three men to make a statement.

This week on RAW, he made one of the biggest statements yet as he defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Big E to enter the WWE title match at Day 1 to make it a Fatal-Four-Way.

Bobby Lashley was the central focus of the red brand this week, and although it was odd that he was given a herculean babyface-like task, he pulled it off, and he is now in the WWE title match.

There are lots of reasons why the company decided that a fourth member was needed for the title match at Day 1, and a few reasons why it was Lashley who was chosen. Here are a few reasons why Lashley defeated Owens, Rollins, and Big E to be added to the WWE title match at the upcoming pay-per-view:

#5. For Bobby Lashley to regain the title at Day 1?

This would be slightly unpopular among a large part of fans who love Big E as the WWE Champion. However, the other party who prefers The All Mighty will hope for him to regain the title from the man who took it from him.

This would significantly cut E's title reign short, and many would criticize the decision to simply put the title back on Lashley. However, nobody can deny Bobby Lashley's legitimacy as the WWE Champion. From March 1st, 2021 to September this year, he carried RAW on his back as a credible destroyer and a dominant world champion - exactly as he should be presented.

It will be interesting to see what WWE's plans are for Bobby Lashley if he regains the title at Day 1. While we admit that the possibility is slim, it could happen and he could enter another WrestleMania season as the world champion.

