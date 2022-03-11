"I saw them in the Gorilla booth" - DDP reveals reaction to two former stars returning to WWE after 8-year absence (Exclusive)

Surprising returns make professional wrestling even more exciting, and WWE often brings back familiar faces for a quick pop.

However, none were as loud as when The Hardy Boyz returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 after being away from the company for eight long years.

Diamond Dallas Page, who went into the Hall of Fame in 2017, was backstage before Jeff and Matt Hardy walked to the stage at WrestleMania 33.

On this week's episode of "The Bro Show", DDP recalled seeing Hardy Boyz at the Gorilla Position, and the WWE Legend wasted no time approaching the brothers so he could speak with them.

"I literally, I can't remember, I was there for something, maybe it was the Hall of Fame," said DDP. "I don't remember what the hell it was; I think it was the Hall of Fame thing. And when I saw them in the Gorilla booth, because, you know, Vince brings out all the Hall of Famers, and then yeah, you get your way. When I saw those guys, I just ran over and hugged them. It was like, 'Oh, this is great, you guys are going to pop this place crazy.' You know, that's an entrance. That's an entrance!" [11:50 - 12:22]

The former WWE tag team champions are back together in AEW

The Hardy Boyz recently reunited in All Elite Wrestling following Jeff Hardy's debut for the company on the most recent Dynamite episode.

The legendary tag team has confirmed that they will embark on one final run together, and their primary objective is to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Jeff Hardy was released from WWE in December last year amidst controversial circumstances, and most fans were always confident that The Charismatic Enigma would join Matt Hardy in AEW.

Jeff and Matt are now expected to be major players in the tag team division, but are you excited to see them back together? DDP felt that Jeff Hardy's AEW debut was a "wasted moment," and you can read more about what the former WCW star had to say right here.

