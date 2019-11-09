DDP reveals what WWE needs to do so Drew McIntyre can reach the next level (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre has worked closely with DDP

On the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions, I had the pleasure of catching up with the first wrestler I ever got the opportunity to interview, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page.

The last time I spoke with the WCW legend, he opened up about how Drew McIntyre could be the next big star, so I had to ask if that was still the case.

In May 2018, DDP told me:

When people say, "Who is your guy? Who do you think's going to be the next big star to come out of the new guys coming up?" There's no question. If Drew stays healthy, and that's why he drove up to Atlanta to work out with me, because he didn't want to know just from the DVDs or the app. Drew McIntyre drove seven hours from Tampa, Florida up to Atlanta, Georgia to work out with me.

Last time we spoke, a year and a bit ago, one of the main takeaways from our conversation was you naming Drew McIntyre as the next big thing. For me, he's one of the best talents in the world but just hasn't quite managed to reach the Universal or WWE Championship level just yet.

Do you still think he's the next big thing and, if so, how long before he becomes the top guy?

I think that he still is. I think they [WWE] just have to let him be himself, you know? With WWE, it's a lot of stories. Guys have different stories that they have to live out. I never saw him as a psychopath. Do you know what I mean? A warrior? Okay, but psychopath? I never saw that.

You know, so, I think that, in the big picture, they've just got to let him be himself, and sometimes it takes time.

Look at 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. When he came in, when he was the Ringmaster, and he was working with Ted DiBiase, he was the same wrestler. He just wasn't the same guy. They had to let Steve be Steve, and eventually they did. And we know what happened.

