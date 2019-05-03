Dean Ambrose News: Jon Moxley makes first public appearance since leaving WWE

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 716 // 03 May 2019, 03:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Moxley spoke about his former trainer in the appearance

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose shocked the wrestling world last night by changing his Twitter account to the name Jon Moxley, the name he formerly wrestled under, and sending out his first ever tweet - a teaser video in which he breaks out of a prison and begins training in a ring.

Well, The Lunatic Fringe has made his first appearance since leaving WWE - to present his former trainer, Cody Hawk, with the prestigious Trainers Award.

In case you didn't know...

Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose confirmed back in January that he wouldn't be renewing his contract when it expired in April.

“Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE."

Ambrose was very quiet on the social media frontu ntil yesterday when he released this hype video. There's much speculation as to what the video means or where Ambrose will appear next, but over 65,000 people have so far 'liked' the video - so you can bet we'll find out soon!

The heart of the matter

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, has made his first public appearance since leaving WWE - to introduce his former trainer Cody Hawk at the Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion 2019 Awards.

A relaxed Ambrose gave a heartwarming and comical speech about Hawk, in a clip which you can see below.

Advertisement

What's next?

Who knows? All eyes are now on Jon Moxley's social media, and on several wrestling promotions' accounts to see where he may end up.

Where would you like to see Dean Ambrose next? Let us know in the comments.