Dean Ambrose news: Jon Moxley's next venture confirmed

It looks like we'll be seeing Dean Ambrose very soon!

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose took the wrestling world by storm just over a week ago when he changed his Twitter account to the name Jon Moxley, the name he formerly wrestled under and sent out his first ever tweet - a teaser video in which he breaks out of prison and begins training in a ring.

Well, it now looks like Ambrose's next venture outside of WWE will actually not be in wrestling at all, with Moxley confirmed to be in the movie Cagefighter.

In case you didn't know...

Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose confirmed back in January that he wouldn't be renewing his contract when it expired in April.

“Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE."

Upon leaving WWE, Ambrose released a teaser video under the name Jon Moxley on Twitter.

The heart of the matter

Former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, has signed on to star in an MMA-themed action movie with fellow former WWE man Christian as executive producer, according to Deadline.

Billed under his real name, Jonathan Good, Ambrose has joined the cast of Cagefighter - a movie about a successful MMA champion who unexpectedly loses a heavily promoted fight to a pro wrestling star making his crossover debut in the world of MMA.

The movie also stars MMA fighter and actor Josh Herdman, Michael Jai White, Gina Gershon, Michelle Ryan and Jason Maza - with MMA legends Georges St. Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Gustafsson also appearing.

The poster for Cagefighter

What's next?

There's no release date for Cagefighter as of yet, but we'll keep you updated with anything else regarding Jon Moxley's acting or wrestling ventures going forward!

