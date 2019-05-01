Dean Ambrose News: Top AEW star teases a match with Jon Moxley

This is a match that's made in hell!

What's the story?

Ever since the news broke that Dean Ambrose will go back to being Jon Moxley, his classic pre-WWE avatar, the world has been talking about it. Of course, there were hints about Ambrose potentially making his AEW debut at their inaugural event- Double Or Nothing in the video that's taken the world by storm.

To add fuel to the fire, Jimmy Havoc sent out a Tweet teasing a match with Dean Ambrose. This will not be a contest for the faint of heart, in my opinion.

In case you didn't know...

Jimmy Havoc is best known for his exploits in the hardcore style of wrestling. If you're familiar with his work in Progress, Defiant Wrestling or ICW, you know that he works a very brutal style of death match.

It is a well-known fact that Dean Ambrose also hails from the very same world. He had to curb the Jon Moxley in him in WWE, even though he was known as the Lunatic Fringe.

But now, we could be headed for a massive clash at Double or Nothing.

The heart of the matter

Of course, this is all inconclusive, so I don't want any of you to jump to a conclusion. But shortly after the Jon Moxley video came out, Havoc sent out this Tweet:

Believe it or not, this is shockingly not the first time that Jimmy Havoc has indicated that he wants to work with Dean Ambrose. Shortly after it became known that Dean Ambrose would not be continuing with WWE any longer, Havoc posted the following Tweet:

Give me Moxley. — Jimmy Havoc ジミー大混乱 (@JimmyHavoc) January 30, 2019

The signs are indeed rife for a potential clash.

What's next?

Nobody knows what's next for Dean Ambrose and that's the truth. However, there is enough evidence online about him potentially heading to All Elite Wrestling. If such is the case, I am all in!

Would you like to see these two men mix it up at Double Or Nothing? Let us know in the comments.