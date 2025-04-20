Dean Ambrose to return to WWE & win title, The Shield to reunite? 3 AEW stars who could end their careers in WWE 

WWE has been flourishing in the new era, with Triple H at the helm of creative. There has been a drastic change in the quality of the product, and it won't be wrong to say that The Game has been instrumental in making pro wrestling 'cool' again.

Ad

With HHH in-charge of things, several disgruntled stars who left the company for AEW previously have returned. Be it CM Punk, who returned in 2023 or Rusev and Aleister Black, who have reportedly re-signed with the company.

However, there could be several other AEW stars who may return to the Stamford-based promotion and end their careers in WWE. The following piece will take a look at three such names:

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

#3. Sasha Banks

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) walked out of WWE back in 2022. The Boss was reportedly unhappy with her creative direction. The female star is currently performing in AEW.

However, with Triple H in charge of the creative department now, Mone could decide to make a comeback to the company once her AEW contract expires. If so, she could be part of some big-money feuds in the Stamford-based promotion.

Mone could put over some young talents, before drawing curtains on her career in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

#2. Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has been a mainstay on AEW since the promotion's inception. However, the veteran's contract with Tony Khan's promotion is set to expire in December this year.

Jericho didn't rule out the possibility of returning to Stamford-based company in a recent interview. The legend, who is one of the biggest names of the pro wrestling business, is in the final stages of his career.

Hence, he could return to WWE for one final run, potentially ending his career at WrestleMania 42 next year.

Ad

#1. Dean Ambrose could return to WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) is another name who could return to the Stamford-based promotion for one final run. The Lunatic Fringe is currently one of the biggest names on the AEW roster.

However, given the falling stocks of AEW, Moxley could return to his former company once his AEW contract expires in 2027. If that is indeed the case, it would surely be best for business for WWE, from a commercial viewpoint.

Jon Moxley's comeback could plant seeds of several dream matches in the Stamford-based company. The veteran could even follow in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes and win a world championship, before potentially joining forces with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, leading to a Shield reunion for one last time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Singh Shubham Kumar Singh has been with Sportskeeda Wrestling as a WWE content writer for six years. An engineer by education, he claims his passion for writing and wrestling led him to become a pro wrestling writer. His love for the sport stems from his childhood.



The first show he remembers watching was WrestleMania 2005. Shubham's favorite wrestler is John Cena due to his perseverance, humbleness, and never-die attitude. He puts utmost emphasis on thorough research, fact-checking, and unbiased reporting as a writer and a fan.



When not reporting about pro wrestling, Shubham is an avid reader who admires Fyodor Dostoevsky's work. Apart from that, he also ardently follows cricket. Know More