10 Rare pictures of Dean Ambrose you cannot miss

Dean Ambrose signed his contract with WWE back in 2011 and made his main roster debut in 2012 with The Shield. But before getting signed by biggest promotion in the world Dean was working in several Independent Promotion where he developed his heel-ish character.

Ambrose held his first WWE Championship back at MITB 2016. Since then he has gone to become a top WWE star with having the feuds with like Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, John Cena, and the list goes on.

So today in this we're going to have a look at those photos which Dean Ambrose probably doesn't want to see you.

#10 Dean Ambrose playing guitar

This photo was taken over a decade ago. During the time, Dean Ambrose (then-billed as Jon Moxley) and Eli Drake (then-billed as Slate Randell) were signed to WWE under a developmental deal. Also. they were living as roommates in Ohio and were featured as a team in the company.

In the photo, Ambrose is seen standing on a chair almost touching the ceiling of the room and wearing his current ring attire- a pair of Jeans and a Tank Top Bottom. He is actually acting like he's playing the Guitar with his roommate Eli who's holding the mic. But their relationship as roommates possibly ended when Dean moved to Las Vegas leaving his friend Drake. From that time to this, the only things that have changed in him are his looks and his in-ring performance.

