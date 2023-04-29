Decades-old record, legendary tournament - 5 accomplishments Roman Reigns is yet to accomplish in WWE

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest star in WWE by a mile. While there are many talented stars in the company, many of whom move merchandise and sell tickets, The Tribal Chief is a needle-mover in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Head Of The Table is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He first captured the Universal Title back in 2020, nearly 1,000 days ago. He then unified both world titles at WrestleMania 2022 by winning the WWE Championship as well.

In total, Reigns is a six-time world champion. He's also a former tag team champion, United States Champion, and Intercontinental Champion. The Tribal Chief has won inside the Elimination Chamber, Hell in a Cell, and WarGames. He's even won the Royal Rumble Match.

Despite his many accolades, however, there are still some achievements that even the great Roman Reigns is yet to accomplish.

Below are five accomplishments Roman Reigns is yet to accomplish in WWE.

#5. He hasn't held RAW or SmackDown tag team championships

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns isn't a total stranger to tag-team action despite his solo success. He once held the WWE Tag Team Titles alongside Seth Rollins back when the two were in The Shield together.

Surprisingly, however, Roman hasn't won another set of tag team titles since the introduction of the tag titles on the two brands - the RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Technically, the RAW Tag Team Titles were born out of the WWE Tag Team Titles, but Roman is yet to hold them under the new banner. He's also yet to hold the SmackDown Tag Team Titles ever. Perhaps he and Solo Sikoa could take care of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn if The Usos can't?

#4. He never held gold on NXT

Carmelo Hayes

NXT's role in WWE changes depending on who is discussing the show. Some view NXT strictly as the company's developmental territory, while others see it as the promotion's third brand. Regardless, NXT has a lot of history.

The brand first launched in 2010 as a competition show before transitioning into the NXT fans know and love in 2012. Roman Reigns spent a brief period of time there before joining the main roster as a member of The Shield.

Unfortunately, Roman never captured the NXT Championship while on the brand. Meanwhile, the NXT Tag Team Titles and the North American Championship didn't yet exist. While Reigns' return to NXT to win the title seems unlikely, it's still a major accomplishment he's never achieved.

#3. Roman never won the World Heavyweight Championship

lucas(h) @sub2lucash



A thread 🧵 Why 2023 Seth Rollins as World Heavyweight Champion will be a success.A thread 🧵 Why 2023 Seth Rollins as World Heavyweight Champion will be a success.A thread 🧵 ⤵️ https://t.co/tjAdIByg30

The World Heavyweight Championship is back with a new look. The announcement came courtesy of Triple H on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW. Due to Roman Reigns being draft-eligible, whatever brand The Tribal Chief doesn't end up in will still have their own new world champion.

The World Heavyweight Championship isn't new, of course. The belt was originally introduced in 2002 as the successor to the WCW World Championship and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. It was discontinued in 2013 when it was unified with the WWE Championship.

When the World Heavyweight Title was unified, Roman Reigns was still a member of The Shield, so he never had a real chance to win the title. Now that the belt is being reintroduced, it could be another major accomplishment for him. Imagine Roman walking around with three belts at once.

#2. The Tribal Chief is yet to win the WWE King of the Ring crown

Booker T was King of the Ring

The King of the Ring is a prestigious part of WWE's history. The tournament often features eight, sixteen, or even thirty-two wrestlers attempting to win a single-elimination tournament to be declared the King or Queen of WWE.

The first tournament took place almost 40 years ago, in 1985. For quite some time, the tournament was a yearly event, but it was eventually phased out. It now appears occasionally, with the most recent taking place in October 2021.

Roman Reigns has accomplished many things, but he's never won the King of the Ring crown. If the tournament does return later this year or at some point in the near future, The Tribal Chief could become The Tribal King.

#1. Roman Reigns could attempt to surpass Bruno Sammartino's legendary record

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia In order for Roman Reigns to beat Bruno Sammartino’s WWE Championship reign, Reigns would have to hold the Championship until approx Backlash 2028. That’s insane. In order for Roman Reigns to beat Bruno Sammartino’s WWE Championship reign, Reigns would have to hold the Championship until approx Backlash 2028. That’s insane. https://t.co/De151PVjvq

As noted, Roman Reigns has had an incredible run in WWE and as a world champion. In fact, nobody since Hulk Hogan has had a title reign quite like The Tribal Chief's.

While approaching 1,000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is impressive, it can be approved. In fact, there's a major record for Roman Reigns to break, but it will take him a long time to accomplish.

Bruno Sammartino is the longest-reigning world champion in the company's history at 2,803 days. The number is astronomical and nearly triple where Roman is now. Still, if Reigns can hold his gold for another five years, he could potentially become the greatest of all time.

Poll : 0 votes