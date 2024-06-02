Delay in blockbuster WWE debut may have subtly been explained by The Bloodline on SmackDown

In the last year or so, WWE has witnessed several debuts. While Jade Cargill took the lead when she switched from AEW to the Stamford-based promotion, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa made their debuts after WrestleMania 40 by joining The Bloodline.

Another superstar who was expected to make his WWE debut and join The Bloodline was Jacob Fatu. However, it seems Fatu's debut has been delayed. On SmackDown's latest episode, Solo Sikoa said something that could be an explanation for Fatu's delayed debut.

During a conversation between Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, the former told Sikoa that Cody Rhodes needed to be put in check. That's when Sikoa replied, "We already have Cody Rhodes in check." Before Sikoa could explain what he meant, he was interrupted by Kevin Owens.

Trending

However, based on what The Enforcer said, it could mean that Jacob Fatu is probably the one keeping his eyes on Cody Rhodes. In the coming weeks, WWE could present a storyline in which they reveal Fatu as The Rock's enforcer, who is keeping an eye on Rhodes for The Final Boss.

WWE Legend's son says Solo Sikoa's Bloodline is dangerous

Since Solo Sikoa took control of The Bloodline, the faction seems to be more vicious. Sikoa, who made it clear that there was no room for losing, added two big forces to the faction in Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. These additions have made The Bloodline a group to watch out for in WWE.

A WWE Legend's son recently called the faction dangerous. The man in question is Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, who is related to The Bloodline. During a chat with MuscleManMalcolm, Zilla was quick to heap praise on Sikoa's Bloodline. He said:

"I think it's dangerous. It definitely opened a lot of people's eyes because it's like with the story, with The Bloodline story, there's so many perspectives, so many opinions, and so many outlooks with this story. There's no belt involved. Everybody going for that necklace." [From 09:06 to 09:48]

You can check out what Zilla Fatu said about The Bloodline in the video below:

Fatu's assessment of The Bloodline isn't far from correct. Since Sikoa has taken control, the faction does seem to be on track. Given the additions he has made to The Bloodline, it will be interesting to see if Solo Sikoa approaches Zilla Fatu at some point and asks him to join the faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback