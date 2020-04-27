Deonna Purrazzo hints at changing her finisher when she debuts for another promotion

Deonna Purrazzo

On April 15, a large number of Superstars and backstage personnel were either released or furloughed by WWE to reduce their staffing cost. While some of the Superstars' names were confirmed by WWE themselves, Deonna Purrazzo took to Twitter to confirm that she was being released.

Recently, a fan asked the former NXT Superstar that if she chose to make her debut on AEW or any other promotion, would she like to change her finishing move or keep the current Fujiwara Armbar? The Virtuosa replied with a video of herself executing a maneuver on another NXT Superstar Kayden Carter and accompanied it with a single word - 'Pendulum'.

Deonna Purrazzo in WWE

Before she arrived in WWE, Deonna Purrazzo had already made a name for herself wrestling in the independent circuits from a young age. Purrazzo participated in WWE's second Mae Young Classic Tournament before debuting for NXT.

The Virtuosa also appeared on an episode of RAW last year in December where she wrestled against Asuka and put on a stellar performance despite losing. Now, even though Purrazzo is currently not signed to any promotion, she has expressed her desire to go to AEW as Britt Baker, who is her best friend, works there.

She has also wished to wrestle in Impact Wrestling, a place where she had performed before and praised the first-ever female Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard and other female wrestlers.