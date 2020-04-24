Deonna Purrazzo reveals where she wants to wrestle following WWE release [Exclusive]

Where might we see The Virtuosa next?

Last week, over 20 Superstars were released from WWE in a mass cull to reduce their staffing costs. While several Superstars were named in an article on WWE's website, Deonna Purrazzo was quietly moved to the Alumni section before confirming her own release via Twitter.

I had the pleasure of catching up with the former NXT Superstar earlier today, who told me how she was blown away by the support shown since announcing her departure from WWE - and of course, I had to ask The Virtuosa for a glimpse into her future.

Having wrestled, pretty much everywhere, I asked Purrazzo where she sees her future lying, and the answer was an incredibly exciting one...

"I guess, ideally, like, I haven't been to AEW yet, so... Britt Baker is my best friend, she works there, they have a kick ass women's division now. It's a lot of people I've never worked with, and it's a brand-new product - so I would love to experience that and be part of it. "

"That being said, if that's not an option, IMPACT has an amazing women's division right now. Tessa Blanchard has done some really cool things. Kylie Rae just signed there, Kiera's there, Taya... There's a really good group of girls that are doing some stuff that I would love to also be a part of. I don't know. I would love to go back to Japan, I'd love to go to Australia again. If I could wrestle in England again, I love that. It's like I would just love a shot at saying, "Screw you, WWE!" [Deonna laughs] Really!"

Purrazzo would also confirm that her non-compete clause is only 30 days, as opposed to the 90 days several other roster members are restricted within.

The Virtuosa also spoke to me about her regret of not wrestling at All In, as well as how close she became with Natalya during her WWE run, and how she and Toni Storm have matching tattoos they got at Download Festival!

The full interview will be available on Sportskeeda Wrestling very soon. Stay tuned!