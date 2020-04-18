WWE News - Non-compete clauses for recent releases confirmed [Exclusive]

There are different terms of release for the NXT stars - aside from Lio Rush

Over 20 WWE Superstars were released by the company this week

​ The release clauses have been confirmed

Earlier this week, WWE confirmed the release of over 20 Superstars across all three of their brands, with several NXT names trickling out after the initial cull. The releases came after the company released a statement regarding their economic response to COVID-19.

One thing that's always slightly up in the air when talents are released are the terms of said release - in particular, non-compete clauses.

While it was recently revealed that The Revival, who were released last week, do not have a non-compete clause, the same cannot be said for the latest batch of releases.

Non-compete clauses for released Superstars confirmed

After reaching out, I can confirm that all talents who were listed on the WWE.com article of releases on Wednesday do indeed have 90-day non-compete clauses, as per the terms of their release, and will not be able to appear for another company until at least mid-July.

NXT Superstars who have been released this week will be free to work elsewhere after 30 days, as per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. However, Lio Rush does not fall under that bracket.

Rush has spent the most recent part of his career in NXT, but I can exclusively confirm that the Man of the Hour is also under a 90-day non-compete clause, as per the terms of his release, and will not be able to appear elsewhere until mid-July.

The embargo on new bookings for three months covers Rusev, Kurt Angle, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Heath Slater, No Way Jose, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Rowan, Sarah Logan, Lio Rush, Drake Maverick, EC3, Eric Young, Aiden English, Primo & Epico Colon, Mike Kanellis, and Maria Kanellis.

Meanwhile, the 30-day clause - as confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp - will cover talents such as Deonna Purrazzo, Taynara Conti, MJ Jenkins, Tino Sabatelli, and Aleksandar Jaksic.