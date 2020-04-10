WWE Rumors - Update on whether The Revival have a non-compete clause after their release

After a lot of speculations for more than a year, The Revival were released by WWE earlier today.

Find out if the former tag-team champions are able to compete in other promotions!

The Revival

It was confirmed today by WWE that the company has come to terms with the release of The Revival. WWE posted a statement on their official website which confirmed that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival were granted their 'immediate release'.

Now, whenever talents or any Superstar gets released from WWE, they are usually obligated to serve a 90-day non-compete clause which means that during the time period, they cannot appear for or sign with another professional wrestling promotion. However, pro-wrestling journalist and WWE Backstage News Correspondent Ryan Satin has said that The Revival apparently do not have a 'no-compete clause' and are free to work wherever they want.

FYI - I’ve confirmed with sources that The Revival do not have a no compete clause and are free to work wherever now, hence the “immediate release” wording from WWE. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 10, 2020

This means that both Dash and Dawson can ply their trades in other promotions such as Impact Wrestling, AEW or even NJPW. There is a possibility that the team might sign with AEW where another renowned tag-team, The Young Bucks are signed.

Wrestling fans have been eager to see the much-anticipated bout between The Revival and The Young Bucks for a long time after the latter team teased a match on Twitter. Rumors about The Revival being unhappy in WWE have been around for a while now as both Wilder and Dawson have often complained about how the company treats their tag-team division, even as a part of a storyline.

The Revival have the distinction of being the first tag-team to have been WWE's first-ever tag-team Triple Crown Champions after they won the NXT Tag Team Championships, the RAW Tag Team Championships, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. During their time in the Black and Gold brand, they were a part of a series of incredible matches with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of DIY.

They also received the Tag Team of the Year and Match of the Year awards at NXT's Year-End awards in 2016. However, since leaving NXT, the pair have not found that level of success with their momentum being inconsistent most of the time.