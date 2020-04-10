BREAKING: WWE confirms The Revival have been released

WWE have confirmed today, via WWE.com, that they have come to terms for the release of Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson - also known as The Revival.

A statement was posted on WWE.com confirming the "immediate release" of the tag-team as of today. You can read the entire statement below.

Effective today, Friday April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agreed on their immediate release from WWE. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

During their time in WWE, The Revival became the company's first ever tag-team Triple Crown Champions, having won the NXT Tag Team Championships twice, the RAW Tag Team Championships twice, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships once.

The pair also won two NXT Year-End Awards, one of which for Tag Team of the Year in 2016, and the other for Match of the Year in the same year, for their NXT TakeOver: Toronto bout with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

The pair's departure from WWE has been the subject of speculation for over a year, and the pair have finally come to terms with WWE on their release today.

The Revival have not appeared on WWE television since March 1st.