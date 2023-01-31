Despised star to challenge for title, steal legend's appearance - 5 possible directions for Dominik Mysterio following the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is now in the rearview mirror. The event is one of the company's big five premium live events, and this time it was especially huge, with the event taking place in front of over 50,000 fans.

Dominik Mysterio had a big night at the show. He participated in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, which was meant to feature 30 of the top stars in the industry, although the number turned out to only be 29.

The legendary Rey Mysterio was meant to enter at the #17 spot right before Dom but mysteriously never came out to the ring. However, once Dom came out, it became clear why. The cocky youngster carried Rey's mask with him and ripped it up, signifying he had taken his dad out before the elder Mysterio could enter the match.

While Dom ultimately came up short at the WWE Royal Rumble, he's now on the road to WrestleMania. Where will Dominik's career go following the 30-man bout? What's next for Ex-Con Dom?

Below are five possible directions for Dominik Mysterio following the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble.

#5. He could start wearing Rey Mysterio's mask to further mock his father

As mentioned earlier in this article, Rey Mysterio was meant to enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match. At number 17, he had a chance to win the bout and earn a world championship opportunity but seemingly, thanks to his son, those dreams are now dashed.

When Dominik came out to the ring, he did so with Rey's mask in hand. He then proceeded to rip it up. Despite that, this may not be the end of seeing Dominik with a mask. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion could wear one of Rey Mysterio's masks going forward to add further insult to injury.

Commentary pointed out that Dominik was told he would have the mask passed onto him one day if he earned it, so the vindictive Mysterio may wear it in an attempt to humiliate his father further and goad him into a match.

#4. Dominik could challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship

The RAW brand continues to be in an odd place following the WWE Royal Rumble. Thanks to part-time superstar Roman Reigns holding both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship, the brand doesn't have a world champion for most shows.

The United States Championship has seemingly risen to a new level to fill the void of a world title. The likes of Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Austin Theory have all held the belt in the past year. Three of the stars are former world champions, and Theory is often believed to be a future world champion.

Given that the United States Championship is the only singles title regularly on Monday nights, Dominik Mysterio could challenge Theory for the belt. The ex-Con Dom is yet to win a singles title, so he's likely aiming to win one sooner rather than later. Can he defeat The Now and cement himself as a top star on RAW?

#3. He could finally fight Rey Mysterio

Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio ruining his father's night at the WWE Royal Rumble was wrong, but it wasn't the first time he'd done this. The young Mysterio has been harassing his father for months now.

After Dom joined the Judgment Day faction, they made Rey's life miserable to the point where the former World Heavyweight Champion almost quit the company. Instead, the legend moved to SmackDown, but Dom still manages to harass and even assault his father, both on holidays and when they're in the same arena.

At one point, the elder Mysterio has to decide that enough is enough. While he doesn't want to fight his son, it is clear that Dom won't stop the abuse until the legend steps into the ring and fights back. This could happen following the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 incident.

#2. Dominik could help Judgment Day against Beth Phoenix and Edge, who returned at the WWE Royal Rumble

Edge and Beth Phoenix

Judgment Day had a mixed night at the WWE Royal Rumble. It started out difficult, with all three male stars being eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Finn Balor and Damian Priest, in particular, dealt with the returning Edge.

Rhea Ripley had her hands full too. She was attacked by the returning Beth Phoenix, who is seeking revenge on The Eradicator. While Ripley went on to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match, neither she nor the rest of the group could rest while the Hall of Fame couple are seeking vengeance.

While Finn Balor and Damian Priest primarily fought Edge, the ex-Con Dom may need to step up and fight the Hall of Famer. He could even team up with Mami to fight the Hall of Famers in a mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber.

#1. He could challenge Cody Rhodes to get revenge for his WWE Royal Rumble elimination

Cody Rhodes won the WWE Royal Rumble

Dominik had quite the run in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He entered at #18 and competed in the bout for over 25 minutes. Despite hanging on for quite a while, he was ultimately eliminated.

The man who eliminated Dominik from the WWE Royal Rumble went on to win the entire match. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes returned during the bout at the #30 spot and won it. Cody is now set to headline WrestleMania 39. Still, ex-Con Dom may want to get his hands on Rhodes first.

The cocky and brash Mysterio may challenge The American Nightmare to a match to get some kind of revenge for his elimination. There's even a chance that Dominik might convince Cody to put his WrestleMania title match on the line. Could Mysterio find himself battling Roman Reigns at The Show Of Shows? Probably not, but never say never.

