Details about Jon Moxley's final WWE offer before joining AEW revealed (Exclusive)

Daniel Wood FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 08 Nov 2019, 02:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Jericho reveals a shocking fact about Moxley's reaction to WWE's offer to stay

Dean Ambrose leaving WWE and joining AEW as Jon Moxley was perhaps one of the biggest surprises in the wrestling business this year, especially given that WWE would've been very keen to keep him.

It seemed like an outside bet that Randy Orton would follow in Moxley's footsteps after teasing joining AEW for a number of months until, that is, Orton recently re-signed with WWE putting an end to any AEW speculation.

However, Chris Jericho revealed something incredibly interesting about Moxley's decision to walk away from Dean Ambrose and WWE when discussing Randy Orton's decision to stay. Here's what he had to say about Orton.

"I can’t say anything about it because I don’t know anything about it, no-one’s calling me to tell me about these things. But I know this - nobody is getting out of WWE, especially Randy Orton, because unless he’s very, very committed to saying ‘I don’t care if you pay me 20 gazillion dollars I’m leaving’ that’s not what he’s doing. I mean, obviously Vince is going to pay millions and millions of dollars to not have Randy Orton go."

This is important because it provides some context for what Jericho says next about Jon Moxley.

"And there’s some other guys but we’re not trying to be old-school TNA where anybody that wants to leave WWE comes to AEW, that’s not what we’re looking to do. Obviously there’s Jon Moxley that when they become available [we sign them]. And Moxley was one of those guys who said ‘I’m out of here, I don’t care what you pay me’ and didn’t even look at the offer they gave him. That’s because he was done and ready to go.”

That's right, Jon Moxley did not care if he was going to be paid '20 gazillion dollars' and was, in Jericho's words 'done and ready to go'. So much so that he didn't even look at the offer that WWE gave him to stay.

You can catch the full interview we had with Chris Jericho here, it's definitely not to be missed! We'll have the full audio video up soon as well, so stay tuned for that!