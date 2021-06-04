Details on Aleister Black's backstage issues, real reason behind his release - Reports

Two big names that were recently let go by WWE include Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy. Black's release came as a surprise because the former NXT Champion had recently returned to SmackDown and was about to dive deep into a storyline with Big E.

It has been reported that WWE went ahead with releasing multiple superstars as part of budget cuts. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Aleister Black had issues with the writing team. However, the main reason behind his and Murphy's release was that Vince McMahon did not understand their style of wrestling.

''In the case of Black (Tom Budgen, 36, also known as Tommy End), there were issues with the writing staff but in the end, he and Murphy were both wrestlers where Vince McMahon was said to not understand their style of wrestling. There is no word on if these cuts will affect talks to bring his wife, Thea Trinidad Budgen back, which was the idea last week,'' Meltzer stated.

Who made the decision to release Aleister Black from WWE?

Aleister Black has stated after being released that Vince McMahon liked him, claiming that he had a good professional relationship with the WWE Chairman.

However, Dave Meltzer has now pointed out that it was ultimately McMahon's call to let him go.

''Tom Budgen went on a diatribe after where he looked incredibly foolish. He did the same bit about how it wasn’t Vince McMahon, who liked him, not realizing it was McMahon who made the firing decisions,'' Meltzer added.

Where would you like to see Aleister Black go next after his WWE release? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry